Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nkarta by 92.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nkarta Price Performance
NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $16.24.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
