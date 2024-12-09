Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.70 Million Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TCBK. DA Davidson cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

TCBK opened at $48.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

