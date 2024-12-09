Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $87,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Target Hospitality by 11.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 33.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

