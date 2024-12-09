Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 75,550 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 75,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 98.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

OCFC opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.04.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,662.51. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

