Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,746 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,202 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,504,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,286,000 after buying an additional 143,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 489,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 358,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $421,741.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,925,754.84. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,188,925.24. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $21.27 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

