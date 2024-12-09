Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Chegg Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CHGG opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.36. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.12 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 124.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

