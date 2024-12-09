Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Talkspace by 18.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Talkspace Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TALK opened at $3.49 on Monday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $589.53 million, a PE ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Talkspace

In other Talkspace news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,525.40. This represents a 5.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

