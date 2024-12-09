Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.11 Million Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the second quarter worth $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IonQ by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 40.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IonQ by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 22,875 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $406,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 592,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,679.50. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 2.49. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. IonQ’s revenue was up 102.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

