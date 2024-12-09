Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $95,000 in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

