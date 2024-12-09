Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.20.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

