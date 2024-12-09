Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IOT. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. Samsara has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 83,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,471,126.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,152. This trade represents a 81.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,873,300 shares of company stock worth $91,752,243. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 23.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,829,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,013,000 after buying an additional 650,982 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

