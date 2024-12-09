Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $71,000 in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

NYSE IAUX opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAUX. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

