Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.33. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 38.88%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

