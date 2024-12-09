Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 117.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.70. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

