Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eventbrite by 24.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $355.55 million, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

