18,587 Shares in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 151.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 124.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $416.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

