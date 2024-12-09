Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Accolade by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $297.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Insider Activity at Accolade

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $48,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,537.60. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,355 shares of company stock valued at $152,253 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

Further Reading

