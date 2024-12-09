Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PYXS. William Blair downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pyxis Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pyxis Oncology news, CFO Pamela Ann Connealy bought 88,850 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $174,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,320.28. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pyxis Oncology Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

