DA Davidson Predicts Smartsheet’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.07 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -934.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,545,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $180,656.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,432.11. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $280,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,762 shares in the company, valued at $32,439,610.10. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,194 shares of company stock worth $2,248,098. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

