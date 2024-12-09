Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,988 Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,978,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 256.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,697 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,460.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 568,238 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 512,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %
HRTX stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $246.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.67. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heron Therapeutics Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
