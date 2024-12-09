Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,984 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 26.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

W&T Offshore stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $257.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

