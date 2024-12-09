Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBRK. FBN Securities began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 104,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,278,327.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 462,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,909.40. This represents a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,114 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

