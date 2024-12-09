Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blink Charging

In other news, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,720.60. This represents a 12.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

