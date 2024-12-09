American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 94,573 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 153,515 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $102,151,000 after purchasing an additional 508,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.