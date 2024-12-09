12,128 Shares in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 242.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enhabit by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $7.73 on Monday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enhabit

About Enhabit

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.