Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,149 Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 944,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Solid Power by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 108,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLDP. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solid Power in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solid Power news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 506,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $642,979.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,273.59. This represents a 72.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $200,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 869,720 shares in the company, valued at $930,600.40. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,729. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

