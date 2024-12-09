Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,114 MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 84.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $80,161.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,427.78. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,607 shares of company stock worth $102,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
MaxCyte Stock Up 0.6 %
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
