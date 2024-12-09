13,059 Shares in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 21.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $432.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.46 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,863,229.44. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

