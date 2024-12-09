Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Kroger Trading Down 2.4 %

KR opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,715.40. The trade was a 32.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

