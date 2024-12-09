Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,531 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $505,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,137.78. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $198,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,308.87. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,725 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

