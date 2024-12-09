Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enviri were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Enviri by 3.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,908,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Enviri by 11.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after buying an additional 383,395 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Enviri by 36.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 6.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Stock Performance

NVRI opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Enviri Co. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Enviri's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

