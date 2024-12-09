Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 44.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter valued at about $3,344,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $2,586.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -786.23 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,531.31 and a 1-year high of $3,796.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is -273.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

