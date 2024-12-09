Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,458 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.01 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

