Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 77,324 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PRA Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 700.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $798.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.49.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $281.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

