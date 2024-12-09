Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,725 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Down 1.7 %

SHEL stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

