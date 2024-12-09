Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,389 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in PACS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PACS Group in the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth about $7,513,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACS. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $15.51 on Monday. PACS Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

