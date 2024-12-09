Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,501 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 804,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 62,357.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 24,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $492,927.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,980.46. The trade was a 9.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $89,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,985.18. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CARS opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

