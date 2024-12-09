Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 149.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DBD opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 360.72 and a beta of 1.85.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.