Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $2,211,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $1,468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 262.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $83.75.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.19 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy sold 1,432,120 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $104,573,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,195,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,771,043.76. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $2,222,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

