Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,112 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 73.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $49,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,726.40. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,102.87. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,512,482. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.06 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

