Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1,892.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Five9 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $171,961.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,983.30. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,412 shares of company stock worth $1,328,163. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.