Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 345,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 82.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $86.30 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

