Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 91.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,677,000 after buying an additional 148,265 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 114.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 86,469 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,970,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Colliers International Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $151.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.79.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

