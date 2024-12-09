Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 998,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 98.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 44,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 210.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 740,759 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Redfin by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Insider Activity

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $70,955.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,714.54. This trade represents a 21.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

