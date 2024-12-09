Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,227,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 106,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $625,895.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,181,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,115.60. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 17,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $104,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,424. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,909. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.2 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

