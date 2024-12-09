Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,184,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $16,696,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 307.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,044,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 788,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $3,294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $93,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,625.67. This trade represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $89,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,853.12. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $276,078 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MXL

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.