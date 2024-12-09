Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 65.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 54.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Alector by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

ALEC stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $131,473.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,826.48. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 16,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $41,552.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,651 shares in the company, valued at $833,240.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,161 shares of company stock worth $239,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

