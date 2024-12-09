Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $77,000 in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Stock Performance

NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $561.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,160. The trade was a 11.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 65,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 972,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,104.20. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Profile

