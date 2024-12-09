Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Stock Performance

UIS opened at $7.04 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $488.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Unisys’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

