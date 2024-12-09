Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unisys Stock Performance
UIS opened at $7.04 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $488.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on Unisys
Unisys Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unisys
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.