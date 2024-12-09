Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWIM. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,626.64. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $69,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,584.90. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $749.22 million, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

